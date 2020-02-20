Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone are at it again. The Prince of Darkness and the “Circles” rapper joined forces on “It’s a Raid.”

The song is a banger and will appear on Osbourne’s upcoming album, Ordinary Man, which releases tomorrow (Feb. 21). Their previous collaboration, “Take What You Want,” which also features Travis Scott, will also be on Osbourne’s new LP.

“Take What You Want” also appears on Post Malone’s latest effort, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which was released in 2019.

“We talked and it was like a big deal,” Post said in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “Yeah. Ozzy Osbourne. I think he crushed it. I mean he was talking to Watt and Watt was telling me he was like this, ‘Yo, this is my favorite that I’ve done since you know, Sabbath and since I started my own, own way.’ I was like, ‘That’s huge.’ I’m like honored. Thank you very much.”

While Ozzy fans all over are waiting for Ordinary Man, unfortunately, they won’t be seeing him live anytime soon. Osbourne had to postpone the No More Tours 2 shows due to his health.

