On the week his new album, Ordinary Man, is set to land in stores and on streaming services, Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his No More Tours 2 tour dates in North America.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time,” he continued.

Osbourne has battled various health issues in the past year, and recently it became public that he’s been battling Parkinson’s disease. According to the release, the iconic Black Sabbath frontman will head to Europe for additional treatments after he’s finished with his promotional obligations for Ordinary Man.

Refunds for No More Tours 2 will be available at the original point of purchase.