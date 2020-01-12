Tool’s Danny Carey Pays Tribute to Neil Peart in San Diego

Tool are currently on tour behind Fear Inoculum, their first new album in 13 years and during their show Friday night (January 10) at San Diego’s Viejas Arena, the band paid tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who sadly passed away on Tuesday (January 7) at age 67 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In the midst of an 11-song, three-encore set otherwise packed with songs from Fear Inoculum, the band took a moment to honor Peart’s memory with a cover of “A Passage to Bangkok,” the second track from Rush’s beloved fourth studio album 2112.

As Ultimate Classic Rock points out, Tool drummer Danny Carey later kicked off the encore with a solo rendition of the band’s Fear Inoculum standout “Chocolate Chip Trip.” During the song, Carey projected an image of himself with Peart on the stage behind his drum kit. The band also closed out the night with even more Rush, walking off the stage to the song “2112.”

In the days since Peart’s passing, many famous musicians have paid tribute to the legendary drummer; members of groups as diverse as Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, KISS, Nirvana, and Superchunk each took to social media to celebrate the musician’s life, proving that his influence stretched far beyond Rush and prog-rock alone.

Watch Tool’s tribute to Peart below.