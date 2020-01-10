Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died on January 7 from brain cancer, according to a statement from a family spokesperson. When news broke of the legendary prog percussionist’s death broke on January 10, a diverse array of artists took to social media to pay their respects, including his own bandmates.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer,” they shared in a statement posted to social media.

The surviving members of Rush—Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson—also encouraged fans “to make a donation in Neil’s name” to a cancer charity of their choosing.

Given Peart’s mastery of percussion and phenomenal musicianship, it’s no surprise that everyone from Gene Simmons, to Superchunk, to Dam-Funk are also saying their goodbyes and recognizing his talent.

“The master will be missed – Neil Peart RIP #RushForever,” Jack Black tweeted, along with a classic photo of the drummer behind a kit.

Here’s how other musicians are remembering Peart:

Sorry to hear this. https://t.co/cZWcAj1p2Y — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) January 10, 2020

My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P……. Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020

Absolutely Horrible News. Neal Peart has died after fighting brain cancer for years. His later life was filled with so much family tragedy. So, so sad. I’m just shocked. pic.twitter.com/EM4Ea1quaY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 10, 2020

Another family member gone pic.twitter.com/3NMWH8AXyP — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 10, 2020

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020

We're at a loss for words upon hearing of the passing of Neil Peart. A true legend. Rock out for him this weekend.https://t.co/AdHIpbpaby — Umphrey's McGee (@umphreysmcgee) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart drummer for Canadian rock band #Rush Condolences to his family and fellow band members Geddy and Alex #Rush #neilpeart — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart. Idol of my first band's drummer & yet we could never cover any of their songs. Too hard! #workingman #spiritofradio #RUSH #neilpeart — superchunk (@superchunk) January 10, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of Neil Peart. Our thoughts are with his family and bandmates. — Marillion (@MarillionOnline) January 10, 2020

I can’t help thinking he’s chuckling somewhere knowing hundreds of bands with gigs tonight are trying to figure out “an easy Rush song.” — Jon Wurster (@jonwurster) January 10, 2020

At the end of a crazy @rockhall night in 2013 where @rushtheband & @PublicEnemyFTP were inducted. It was just myself & Neil PEart alone talkin & laughing low in relief the long night was over-a small table backstage sharing a unique moment without much word. Rest in Beats my man — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 10, 2020

Over 20 years ago, one of my best friends John Kastner(@jeanguykastner ) brought Neil Peart to my house in Laurel Canyon. We stayed up all night drinking whiskey and talking on more subjects than I knew existed. He was the friendliest curmudgeon in the world. We’ll miss him. — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) January 10, 2020

So sad to hear about Neil Peart passing. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #NeilPeart pic.twitter.com/B8tM4ZcIQQ — Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) January 10, 2020

This is so incredibly sad. Neil, Geddy & Alex changed my life as a young, aspiring bassist. Neil was the top of the list for rock drummers to me and so many in my generation. Condolences to the family and… https://t.co/BetMUoUDbL — David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) January 10, 2020