Jack Black, Gene Simmons, and More React to Neil Peart’s Death: “The Master Will Be Missed”
Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died on January 7 from brain cancer, according to a statement from a family spokesperson. When news broke of the legendary prog percussionist’s death broke on January 10, a diverse array of artists took to social media to pay their respects, including his own bandmates.
“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer,” they shared in a statement posted to social media.
The surviving members of Rush—Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson—also encouraged fans “to make a donation in Neil’s name” to a cancer charity of their choosing.
Given Peart’s mastery of percussion and phenomenal musicianship, it’s no surprise that everyone from Gene Simmons, to Superchunk, to Dam-Funk are also saying their goodbyes and recognizing his talent.
“The master will be missed – Neil Peart RIP #RushForever,” Jack Black tweeted, along with a classic photo of the drummer behind a kit.
Here’s how other musicians are remembering Peart:
https://twitter.com/DaMFunK/status/1215751683306704896