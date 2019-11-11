News \
Tool Are Extending Their North American Tour Into 2020
Tool aren’t ready to end their post-Fear Inoculum victory lap just yet. The prog-metal band have announced a new set of North American tour dates effectively separating frontman Maynard James Keenan from his precious grapes for a three-week stretch in January 2020.
The new set of dates begin in San Diego on January 10 and wrap up in New Orleans on February 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP Packages go on sale for Tool Army members of November 13 via the band’s website.
Tool are already currently on a sold-out tour of North America to support the release of their first proper album in 13 years, the aforementioned Fear Inoculum. The band will be on the road until November 25 in Washington, D.C. Then the band takes a break during the holidays before playing more shows in the beginning of 2020.
New tour dates are as follows:
January 10 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
January 12 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
January 15 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
January 17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
January 18 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
January 21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
January 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
January 28 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
January 29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
January 31 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
February 1 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center