Tool aren’t ready to end their post-Fear Inoculum victory lap just yet. The prog-metal band have announced a new set of North American tour dates effectively separating frontman Maynard James Keenan from his precious grapes for a three-week stretch in January 2020.

The new set of dates begin in San Diego on January 10 and wrap up in New Orleans on February 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP Packages go on sale for Tool Army members of November 13 via the band’s website.

Tool are already currently on a sold-out tour of North America to support the release of their first proper album in 13 years, the aforementioned Fear Inoculum. The band will be on the road until November 25 in Washington, D.C. Then the band takes a break during the holidays before playing more shows in the beginning of 2020.

New tour dates are as follows:

January 10 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 12 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 15 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

January 17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

January 18 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

January 21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

January 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

January 28 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

January 29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

January 31 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

February 1 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center