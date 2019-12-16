Whoopi Goldberg Finally Tells Meghan McCain to STFU on The View

Whoopi Goldberg gave us all an early gift this holiday season by telling her The View cohost and patron saint of nepotism Meghan McCain to “stop talking.”

Goldberg, a longtime View cohost, became impatient with McCain when the latter became embroiled in crosstalk withView co-host Sunny Hostin in what was ostensibly a debate over the impeachment of President Donald Trump. But it turned into a heated blowup where McCain, once again, accused her fellow panelists of trying to silence a conservative voice.

“Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?” McCain said after Goldberg attempted to redirect the conversation so the actress could throw to commercial. Apparently, that was Goldberg’s breaking point, ad break be damned.

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg said. “Please stop talking right now because you know what?”

Hey, at least she said “please.” But unfortunately, Goldberg didn’t get to finish that thought because McCain—who is the daughter of late senator John McCain, in case you forgot—interrupted to threaten that she “won’t talk [for] the rest of the show.”

“I’m okay with that,” Goldberg said, prompting a collective gasp from the audience. “I’m okay with that if you are going to behave like this.”

McCain then continued to argue with Goldberg until the comedian abruptly threw to commercial. At least McCain didn’t storm off set this time. Progress.

During the commercial break, McCain fired up her Twitter and got a final word in.

Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

Reps for The View declined to comment.

In July, The New York Times published an in-depth Q & A with Goldberg in which she made it sound like she didn’t particularly take any joy in her duties moderating a daily talk show, and didn’t find creative fulfillment from the ABC program. To Goldberg, The View sounds like a paycheck and nothing more. For McCain, it’s a venue where she paints herself as a victim of intolerant liberals after needlessly inserting herself and her late father into unrelated topics.

Why do the two women keep showing up to jobs they dislike if for no other reason to play face and heel in an issues-oriented talk show that operates more like a watered down version of professional wrestling?