Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Chelsea Handler and other performers who hail from New Jersey are coming together to play a one-night benefit show to help the state’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic,” Springsteen said on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning (April 14), “and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times.”

“Jersey For Jersey” will air on April 22 at 7 pm ET on Apple Music and AppleTV apps; E Street Radio on SiriusXM; and local TV stations including WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12 and NJTV. You can also hear it on the following radio outlets — 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3 and Q104.3.

The goal is to raise money for the newly launched New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF).

Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley are all scheduled to make appearances or perform from their homes during the show.

Springsteen is no stranger to helping his home state in times of need. He brought together stars from all over to raise $23 million for Hurricane Sandy relief in 2012.

Watch Bruce Springsteen’s announcement below: