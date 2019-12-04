Kid Rock Closing Detroit Restaurant After Anti-Oprah Rant Sparks Protest

Kid Rock appears to be facing real-life consequences for his latest crude comments toward women.

The Michigan-born rock star announced Wednesday that he will not renew the licensing agreement for his branded restaurant inside Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena when the agreement expires in April. The announcement comes the same day that activists protested outside the restaurant, which has three-and-a-half stars on Yelp, in response to Rock’s viral rant at his Nashville steakhouse in which he said Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar could “suck dick sideways.”

“I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck dick sideways,” Rock said on a stage while holding a drink. “They go, you’re a fuckin’ racist. I’m like, you’re fuckin’ weird.” He continued, “Fuck Oprah Winfrey. Fuck Kathy Gifford.”

Ilitch Holdings, which owns Little Caesars Arena, home to the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, issued a statement saying Rock voluntarily decided not to renew the licensing agreement after the company contacted him. “As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values,” the company said.

Rock’s own announcement about the closure of the restaurant shouted out Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and criticized Reverend Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network organized Wednesday’s protest at the restaurant, as a “tax evading, race baiting clown.” Rock added, “I may be guilty of being a loud mouth jerk at times, but trying to label me racist is a joke.”

“Thank you, and see you later, Kid Rock,” Reverend Charles Williams, director of the National Action Network’s Detroit chapter, said during Wednesday’s protest. “We don’t need hate-mongering racists in our city.”