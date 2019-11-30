Kid Rock Pulled Offstage After Hurling Sexist Insults at Oprah Winfrey in Drunken Bar Rant

Kid Rock is not a fan of many famous women. When he’s not playing golf with the current commander-in-chief, the Michigan-born songwriter behind such hits as “Bawitdaba” likes to go on lengthy tirades about stars like Taylor Swift and Joy Behar, who he’s hurled sexist insults at on TV and social media. Now Kid Rock has outdone himself yet again, going as far as to get pulled from the stage at his own bar—which notably features a giant neon sign of a guitar shaped like a woman’s butt—for some drunken choice words about Behar and Oprah Winfrey, TMZ reports.

In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, a visibly drunk Kid Rock can be seen on stage at his own Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. “I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy who says, ‘Hey I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar,'” he jokes before saying things that may very well qualify him as a bad person. “They can suck dick sideways,” he continued. After denying that anything he was saying was racist, he also added, “Fuck Oprah Winfrey! Fuck Kathie Lee Gifford!” for good measure.

Kid Rock has become a familiar figure of the Trump presidency, appearing in photos at the White House and even helping launch a fake Senatorial campaign as a Michigan Republican. The campaign got an elaborate website and sold hats, T-shirts, yard signs, and stickers before denying he was ever actually running. Two years later, it’s still unclear where the money made from these fundraising efforts ended up.

Watch video footage of Kid Rock’s latest blunder below.