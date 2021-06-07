In his unofficial battle with Vanilla Ice to be the worst remaining relic of the ’90s, Kid Rock was caught using a homophobic slur while onstage at a bar in Tennessee on Saturday night.

In response to an attendee (we were going to say “fan,” but are there really still Kid Rock fans out there?) filming him, the Michigan-born pseudo-Southerner went on a tirade that eventually ended up with “Fuck your iPhone,” some pointing to his crotch while singing “You can post this dick right now,” and finally a hearty yell of “You fucking f——- with your phones out.” The whole video was posted by TMZ, and there’s pretty much no other way to spin it.

Honestly, it’s pretty much what we expect at this point. Some people compared it to his friend Morgan Wallen’s recent issue of using slurs on camera, but Bob Ritchie doesn’t seem smart enough to foolishly attempt to re-create Wallen’s surge in album sales after the controversy. Plus, at least people actually liked Wallen before that and the whole SNL/COVID thing. Kid Rock’s biggest hit in the last two decades was in a Waffle House.

We’d say everyone should stop listening to Kid Rock in honor of Pride Month, but that would imply anyone still listened to Kid Rock.