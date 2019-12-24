Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre Holiday Video as House of Cards Character

Kevin Spacey just can’t help himself. The disgraced House of Cards actor, who has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple teenage boys, has taken to social media to post a new video in character as HoC lead Frank Underwood. The video, which follows a similarly eerie clip released last Christmas Eve, depicts Spacey sitting by a blazing fire, poking the coals with a fire iron as he monologues to the camera.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” he tells the camera. Spacey goes on to describe some changes he has planned for the coming year in a purported effort to “cast my vote for more good in this world.” “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack,” he says. “But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

Spacey has remained noticeably absent from social media since last year’s video. Later that month, he delivered a pizza to a paparazzi photographer camping out near his then-residence in Baltimore while wearing a hat printed with the phrase “Retired since 2017.” A sexual assault case against Spacey was dropped this past July after the victim—a then-18-year-old busboy from Nantucket—stopped cooperating with courtroom procedure.

Watch Spacey’s latest video below.