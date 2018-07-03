The London Metropolitan Police, including officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command, are investigating Kevin Spacey regarding three new sexual assault claims, TMZ reports. The former House of Cards star was accused of sexual assault by three men in the U.K. for incidents that allegedly took place within a 17-year span. Two of the men reportedly contacted authorities in February, with one man claiming he had been assaulted in 2008 and the other accusing Spacey of an assault that allegedly occurred in 2013.

According to the New York Daily News, the third man came forward in April alleging that Spacey assaulted him in 1996.

Spacey is currently under investigation in both the U.K. and the U.S. for a total of six sexual assault claims. In January, Scotland Yard confirmed that it was investigating Spacey for an incident said to have occurred in London in 2005 and that Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command officers were involved. He is also being probed by London police for two other sexual assault claims, with one allegedly occurring in 2005 and the other allegedly taking place in 2008. There are also investigations into Spacey taking place in Massachusetts and California.

In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp was the first person to come forward and accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct, claiming that a then 26-year-old Spacey made inappropriate advances to a then 14-year-old Rapp when they were both working on Broadway in the ’80s.

Spacey was already in the headlines today after his L.A. Confidential costar Guy Pearce referred to him as “handsy” in an interview with an Australian talk show.