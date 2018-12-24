Kevin Spacey Breaks Silence in Strange Video, Faces Charge for Alleged Sexual Assault

Kevin Spacey is facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2016. The allegations, which date back to 2016, resurfaced in November 2017 when the boy’s mother Heather Unruh publicly accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her then 18-year-old son at The Club Car on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. According to the Boston Globe, Spacey is scheduled to appear before the Nantucket District Court on January 7 on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

“I’m pleased that the case is moving forward in the judicial system,” Unruh told the Boston Globe. Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney representing her son, later shared, “The complainant has shown a tremendous amount of courage in coming forward. Let the facts be presented, the relevant law applied and a just and fair verdict rendered.”

Earlier in the case, Unruh alleged that Spacey purchased alcohol for her then-underage son, got him drunk, and proceeded to stick his hand down her son’s pants, grabbing his genitals. “The victim, my son, was a star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” she said in a 2017 press conference. “This was a criminal act.”

Today, Spacey posted a strange video on his personal YouTube channel in which he appears to be reading a monologue as his House of Cards character. Titled “Let Me Be Frank,” the video depicts Spacey in character as Frank Underwood, eyes locked directly on the camera as he appears to criticize the #MeToo movement and his character’s departure from the show last year. “Conclusions can be so deceiving,” he says. “Miss me?”

“I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think,” Spacey says in the video. “And you trusted me. Even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

Timed almost synchronously with the latest Boston Globe update, it’s hard not to see the clip as a response to his trial. Spacey also shared the clip on Twitter, marking the first tweet since his initial response to the October 2017 allegations. Since then, Spacey has faced other allegations of sexual assault which lead to both his removal from House of Cards, as well from Ridley Scott’s film All the Money in the World.