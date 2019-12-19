Iggy Pop and John Prine to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Iggy Pop and John Prine will receive the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, the organization behind the Grammys announced today. The class of recipients also includes Public Enemy, Chicago, Roberta Flack, and the late Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Isaac Hayes.

From punk and hip-hop pioneers to country and soul legends, it’s a lineup strong and diverse enough for us to forgive the inclusion of Chicago’s blockbuster schmaltz. A presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the honorees will take place on April 18 in Pasadena, California.

Pop, the influential Stooges frontman, and Prine, the irrepressibly witty country singer-songwriter, both remain active. The former released his 18th solo album Free in September, and the latter toured this year behind his 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness. Both artists will be 73 when the awards ceremony takes place.

You can read the Recording Academy’s full announcement here.