Watch Courtney Barnett’s Lovely Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne”

One chill way to start your weekend is by sinking into Courtney Barnett’s new MTV Unplugged set. The Aussie singer-songwriter performed selections from throughout her career and covered Archie Roach’s “Charcoal Lane” and Seeker Lover Keeper’s “Not Only I.” What’s hitting me hardest, though, is Barnett’s rusty rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne,” backed by a band that leaves her dramatic chunks of open space.

Barnett is now 19 months removed from her last solo album Tell Me How You Really Feel, one of our 51 favorite albums of 2018. She also shared the single “Everybody Here Hates You” in April. Barnett launches a band-less solo acoustic tour of the U.S. next month, including two dates opening for Brandi Carlile in Nashville; view those dates here. You can read our cover story on Barnett here and our review of Leonard Cohen’s new posthumous album Thanks for the Dance here.

Barnett’s full Unplugged set is available to watch on her Milk record label’s YouTube channel. You can stream the audio and watch the Cohen cover below.