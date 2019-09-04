Courtney Barnett Announces Solo U.S. Tour

Courtney Barnett will embark on her first solo tour of the United States in January. The permachill Australian singer-songwriter’s run kicks off Jan. 23 in Wilmington, Deleware and cruises through Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, and California.

Before the tour begins, Barnett will also play at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival in Riveira Maya, Mexico and support Brandi Carlile on back-to-back nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. At all these gigs, she plans to perform without a backing band, alone with her guitar.

Barnett’s sophomore album Tell Me How You Really Feel, released last June, was one of our 51 favorite albums of 2018. You can read our cover story on Barnett here. View her 2020 tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow and can be purchase through the artist’s website.

Courtney Barnett 2020 Tour Dates

1/18/20 – Riveira Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival

1/20/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile)

1/21/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile)

1/23/20 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen*

1/24/20 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse*

1/25/20 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios*

1/27/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall*

1/28/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium*

1/29/20 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre*

1/31/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s*

2/1/20 – San Louis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater*

2/2/20 – Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn*

*with support from Hachiku