Bad Religion Announce 40th Anniversary Tour With Alkaline Trio

Cali punk elders Bad Religion are hitting the road in 2020 with Chicago vets Alkaline Trio. The bands will hit 18 cities across North America, starting in Bad Religion’s hometown Los Angeles on March 23. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Bad Religion, who will be celebrating 40 years as a group, released their 17th album, Age of Unseen, this past May. Alkaline Trio are still kicking it, too, releasing their ninth album Is This Thing Cursed? last August.

“Bad Religion was one of my first loves,” Alkaline’s Matt Skiba said in a press release. “I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard ‘Suffer’ around age 12. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today.”

The co-headlining trek will be the Epitaph mates’ first tour together. If you’re feeling particularly nostalgic, you can read our oral history of their SoCal record label here. View the full schedule below.

Bad Religion-Alkaline Trio 2020 Tour Dates

3/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium

3/27 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

3/30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

4/1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

4/2 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

4/4 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

4/6 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVA

4/7 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

4/8 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

4/10 – Asbury Park, NJ – Convention Hall

4/11 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

4/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

4/14 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

4/15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

4/17 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

4/18 – Chicago, IL – Radius

4/19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club