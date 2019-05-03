Stream Bad Religion’s New Album Age of Unreason

Southern California punk stalwarts Bad Religion released their 17th studio album Age of Unreason Friday. Get ready for power chords, brief catchy songs, lyrics comprised almost entirely of SAT words, and scorching political takes, a formula that has never gotten old over the band of punk elder statesmen’s nearly 40-year career.

As any Bad Religion fan might have already guessed, Age of Unreason tackles such topics as Trump’s proposed Southern border wall, the proliferation of Infowars-style conspiracy propaganda from the far right, and the rise of Trumpism.

“When I saw all these headlines about how terrible our world had become, I started doing a lot of reading. I read about the French revolution, the American Revolution, the Civil War, and I started to recognize that this is a pattern of history and something we should never venture into,” Bad Religion frontman and history of science professor Greg Graffin said in a statement when the album was announced in February. “There are ample warnings against it. Every school child should know this but it’s hard to get people to read about these things. Maybe this album can help. Because right now, with social media, we are just playing a version of kill the guy with the ball.”

Stream Age of Unreason below: