Bad Religion, Social Distortion Team For 2024 Tour

Having first performed together in 1980, veteran Southern California punk outfits Bad Religion and Social Distortion will embark on a North American tour next spring. The outing begins April 9 in Bakersfield, Ca., and concludes May 19 in Columbus, Oh. Pre-sale tickets will be available at noon ET today (Dec. 12) through BadReligion.com and SocialDistortion.com with the codes SUFFER, BALLANDCHAIN and SPIN.

The groups previously teamed for a handful of shows in Australia earlier this year. “I loved Social Distortion as a kid, and I love ‘em even more now,” Bad Religion guitarist Brian Baker says. “I am thrilled and honored to be sharing stages with them this fall. This is one for the history books, folks.” Adds bassist Jay Bentley, “that we’re both still making music and touring the world is a testament to the staying power of SoCal punk rock.”

At the 2024 shows, Social Distortion will perform its 1983 debut album Mommy’s Little Monster in its entirety in a belated celebration of its 40th anniversary. Says frontman Mike Ness, “this should be a very special tour and we are all looking forward to it.”

Earlier this year, Ness revealed that he was diagnosed with throat cancer. The singer has provided updates on his condition in a series of Instagram posts. Before the diagnosis, Social Distortion was in the process of recording their eighth studio album, which will resume at some point next year.

April 9th Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Theater

April 10th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

April 12th San Diego, CA PETCO Park

April 13th Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater

April 14th Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheater

April 16th Lubbock, TX Lonestar Amphitheater

April 18th Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 19th San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 20th Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

April 22nd Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

April 23rd New Orleans, LA The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans

April 26th St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 27th Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution

April 28th Clearwater, FL Coachman Park – The Sound

April 30th Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 1st North Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery – Lawn

May 3rd Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 4th New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop

May 5th Philadelphia, PA The Filmore Philadelphia

May 7th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 10th Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

May 11th Detroit, MI The Masonic Temple Theatre

May 12th Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14th Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

May 15th West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

May 17th Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater

May 18th Chicago, IL Salt Shed – Indoors

May 19th Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium