Bad Religion, Social Distortion Team For 2024 Tour

Having first performed together in 1980, veteran Southern California punk outfits Bad Religion and Social Distortion will embark on a North American tour next spring. The outing begins April 9 in Bakersfield, Ca., and concludes May 19 in Columbus, Oh. Pre-sale tickets will be available at noon ET today (Dec. 12) through BadReligion.com and SocialDistortion.com with the codes SUFFER, BALLANDCHAIN and SPIN.
The groups previously teamed for a handful of shows in Australia earlier this year. “I loved Social Distortion as a kid, and I love ‘em even more now,” Bad Religion guitarist Brian Baker says. “I am thrilled and honored to be sharing stages with them this fall. This is one for the history books, folks.” Adds bassist Jay Bentley, “that we’re both still making music and touring the world is a testament to the staying power of SoCal punk rock.”
At the 2024 shows, Social Distortion will perform its 1983 debut album Mommy’s Little Monster in its entirety in a belated celebration of its 40th anniversary. Says frontman Mike Ness, “this should be a very special tour and we are all looking forward to it.”
Earlier this year, Ness revealed that he was diagnosed with throat cancer. The singer has provided updates on his condition in a series of Instagram posts. Before the diagnosis, Social Distortion was in the process of recording their eighth studio album, which will resume at some point next year.
Here are Bad Religion/Social Distortion’s 2024 tour dates:
April 9th Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Theater
April 10th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
April 12th San Diego, CA PETCO Park
April 13th Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater
April 14th Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheater
April 16th Lubbock, TX Lonestar Amphitheater
April 18th Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 19th San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port
April 20th Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
April 22nd Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
April 23rd New Orleans, LA The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans
April 26th St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
April 27th Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution
April 28th Clearwater, FL Coachman Park – The Sound
April 30th Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 1st North Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery – Lawn
May 3rd Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 4th New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop
May 5th Philadelphia, PA The Filmore Philadelphia
May 7th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 10th Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
May 11th Detroit, MI The Masonic Temple Theatre
May 12th Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 14th Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom
May 15th West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom
May 17th Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater
May 18th Chicago, IL Salt Shed – Indoors
May 19th Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium