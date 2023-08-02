Bad Religion Announces Fall U.S. Tour

Southern California punk legends Bad Religion will hit the road this fall for a U.S. tour, beginning Sept. 27 in Ventura, Ca. The 22-date trek concludes Oct. 29 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, N.J.

The tour coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s album Recipe for Hate, which reached a then career-best No. 14 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and spawned the rock radio hits “Struck a Nerve” and “American Jesus.”

Pre-sale tickets for shows go on sale tomorrow (Aug. 2) at noon local time. General on-sale will be Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Earlier this year, Bad Religion toured Australia and New Zealand with Social Distortion. Its latest studio album was 2019’s Age of Unreason.