Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70

Bad Religion Announces Fall U.S. Tour

Month-long outing begins Sept. 27 in Ventura, Ca.
Bad Religion
Bad Religion (Credit: Alan Snodgrass)

Southern California punk legends Bad Religion will hit the road this fall for a U.S. tour, beginning Sept. 27 in Ventura, Ca. The 22-date trek concludes Oct. 29 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, N.J.

The tour coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s album Recipe for Hate, which reached a then career-best No. 14 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and spawned the rock radio hits “Struck a Nerve” and “American Jesus.”

Pre-sale tickets for shows go on sale tomorrow (Aug. 2) at noon local time. General on-sale will be Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Earlier this year, Bad Religion toured Australia and New Zealand with Social Distortion. Its latest studio album was 2019’s Age of Unreason.

Bad Religion 2023 tour

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

