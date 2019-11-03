Coldplay’s New Song “Everyday Life” Is a Heartfelt Return to Form

Coldplay are gearing up to release their new album Everyday Life later this month, and after an exciting few weeks of promotional postcards and other cryptic teasers, the boys are back with another new single from the album. Dubbed “Everyday Life,” the title track comes from the second side (“Sunset”) of their upcoming double-album, and follows two earlier singles—”Orphans” and “Arabesque”—which were released as a standalone 7″ via Jack White’s Third Man Records imprint.

The moody new single opens with a rush of atmospheric tones and textures before slowly teasing in strings and that signature Chris Martin piano sound. “‘Cause everyone hurts / Everyone cries / Everyone tells each other all kinds of lies,” Martin sings in the chorus. It’s a heartfelt return to the kind of lush balladry that the band built their reputation on, with gorgeous production and performance elements lending weight to the kind of broad, arena-rock universalisms present in the lyrics.

Coldplay’s new album Everyday Life arrives on November 22 via Parlophone/Atlantic. On Friday (November 1), the band announced a two-part performance in Amman, Jordan, which will take place on the album’s release date and be livestreamed around the world courtesy of YouTube. The band also joined the cast of Saturday Night Live on November 2, where they performed “Everyday Life” and “Orphans” as the show’s musical guests.

Check out their new song “Everyday Life” below.