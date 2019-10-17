What We Know About Coldplay’s Rumored “Experimental” Album

A series of Coldplay posters and billboards have popped up around the world this week, leaving fans buzzing about the prospect of new music from the British pop stars. A new album would be the band’s first since 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams; they also released an EP under the group name Los Unidades last November and a Dreams live album the following month. We’ve gathered rumors about Coldplay’s latest schemes below.

Coldplay May Be Sitting on Two Albums, Actually

An “insider” told the Daily Star’s industry whisperer James Cabooter this month that Coldplay will release one album in November and another in 2020. They don’t plan to tour until the latter drops, according to the report.

The Boys Are Getting Weird

The Daily Star’s source said that the first new album on Coldplay’s slate showcases the band’s “more experimental side.” It’s unclear what this could possibly mean. (More Jon Hopkins collabs?) According to the source, the 2020 album will be a “more mainstream pop collection.”

As NME points out, the “experimental” rumor dovetails with an interview Coldplay collaborator Mat Whitecross gave last year, in which he said the band’s next album would be “surprising” to fans.

Band Members May Have Read a Book or Two

The Coldplay posters that appeared this week feature a black-and-white photo of the band seated next to a man who appears to be German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche holding a saxophone. The posters are dated November 22, 1919. Nietzche died in 1900. Maybe the new album comes out on November 22.

Something About the Sun and Moon

The fansite Coldplaying points out that the band has updated its social media profiles and website with an image of a moon and sun, which we’ve screenshotted below. One easy interpretation: the moon represents the experimental album, and the sun represents the mainstream one.

Daft Punk May or May Not Be Involved

A nine-song tracklist that recently surfaced on an Italian Coldplay fan page has circulated as a possible tracklist for the band’s new album. We should make clear that the post has not been verified as any sort of official material, and could very well be made up. But if the list does turn out to be real, the album will include a song titled “Mission A.B.O.R.T” that features French electronic duo Daft Punk. The groups have not previously released music together.

Stay tuned for more Coldplay news.