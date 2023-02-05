Watch Coldplay Perform ‘Human Heart’/’Fix You’ Medley on Saturday Night Live

It’s a big weekend for Coldplay. Ahead of today’s Grammy Awards, where it is up for album of the year for Music of the Spheres, the Chris Martin-led band last night (Feb. 4) took over Studio 8H as Saturday Night Live‘s music guest to perform an oldie and songs from its latest release.

The Pedro Pascal-hosted episode marked Coldplay’s first appearance on SNL since 2019. The quartet started with a performance of the track “The Astronaut,” which it wrote with Jin of BTS as his goodbye song before joining the Korean army. For the colorful SNL rendition, Coldplay was joined by a large choir of voices from the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers who were also carrying orbs, as well as aliens offering ASL interpretation.

The second performance was a medley of Music of the Spheres track “Human Heart” with “Fix You” from 2005’s X&Y. The performance started with Martin singing unaccompanied before he was joined again by the choir and “Human Heart” album version collaborator Jacob Collier.

Beyond album of the year, Coldplay is also nominated for best pop vocal album and best pop duo/group performance for the BTS collaboration “My Universe.”

This year, Coldplay will continue on its Music of the Spheres World Tour, which broke attendance records and garnered the band Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards. In addition to several international dates with special guests H.E.R. and 070 Shake, the band will also play a brief run of West Coast U.S. shows starting in September.

Meanwhile, Jack White will serve as the music guest on the next episode of SNL on Feb. 25.