Stream Coldplay’s New Collaborative EP as Los Unidades

Coldplay, as leaders of the alterego world music collective Los Unidades, have released their new Global Citizen – EP 1. Proceeds from the release will benefit the Global Citizen organization, and is being released as part of the lead-up to the group’s “Mandela 100″ Global Citizen Festival in South Africa on December 2. The festival will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth. Festival music curator Chris Martin oversaw the EP project, which features appearances from Stormzy, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, David Guetta, Stargate, Jozzy, Nelson Mandela himself, and more. Pharrell Williams appears on the EP’s previously released dancehall-inflected single “E-Lo,” which he co-wrote and performed with the members of Coldplay.

As the fan account ColdplayXtra previously pointed out, Los Unidades’ trademark was registered this month by all four members of Coldplay. The band was the subject of a career-spanning documentary, A Head Full of Dreams, which was released earlier this month via Amazon. Stream Global Citizen – EP1 below.