Coldplay Team Up With Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen to Announce Concert Livestream

Coldplay’s new album Everyday Life is due out later this month, and unlike their last few confetti-filled releases, the band has announced that they’ll be celebrating the release a little differently this time. On November 22, the same day that the album is released worldwide, Chris Martin and the boys will livestream a pair of concerts they’re performing in Amman, Jordan.

As many fans already know, Everyday Life is a 16-track double album broken into 2 sides dubbed Sunrise and Sunset, and the band will bring this solar inspiration to their performances, which will take place at sunrise and sunset, respectively. The group will perform the album’s first disc at 4am GMT (11pm EST/8pm PST), reconvening for a second set at 2pm GMT (9am EST/6pm PST). Of course, the sets won’t exactly line up with sunrise and sunset around the world, but what could be more exciting than Coldplay’s first-ever performance in Jordan?

“These two broadcasts have been our dream since we first started work on this album,” the band shared in a press release. “It’s a bit impossible and a bit scary, like all the best dreams. YouTube is the perfect home for it.”

The band announced the livestream with a jokey video press conference, where they were joined by Portlandia stars Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, who play a number of characters in the press conference audience. Brownstein and Armisen grill the band with increasingly absurd questions, but the band stay surprisingly straight-faced, even as Armisen delivers just about the worst Chris Martin impression ever put to film.

Coldplay’s new album Everyday Life is out November 22 via Parlophone/Atlantic. Last month, the band released two singles titled “Orphans” and “Arabesque.” The album is rumored to be their most “experimental” record yet, which Coldplay collaborator Mat Whitecross said would be “surprising” to longtime fans. Check out our timeline of the band’s album rollout so far here and watch their goofy press conference clip below.