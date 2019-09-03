It’s a dark dawn on the British isles. The year is 850 A.D.? You awake, choking on your own blood, surrounded by fallen soldiers, sniffing smoke. Screams pierce the horizon as the sound of an acoustic guitar and an inoffensive breakbeat rises from around the bend. Wow: it is Sir Post Malone, sword in hand, coated in armor, hobbling through the remains of war.

That’s the premise of the new music video for Post’s single “Circles” from his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding. Eventually the pop star finds a noble steed to walk with. There’s a magical damsel in distress type thing going on, too. You’ll never guess who saves her.

“Circles” follows Malone’s similarly cinematic video for his Young Thug-featuring single “Goodbyes.” Hollywood’s Bleeding drops this Friday and features all the usual suspects (Travis Scott, Swae Lee, Future, etc.) as well as Halsey and Ozzy Osbourne. His last album Beerbongs & Bentleys dropped last Spring.

Watch the “Circles” video below.