Post Malone – “Goodbyes” (ft. Young Thug)

Post Malone’s had a big year, even without releasing a new album. His Swae Lee collaboration “Sunflower” has held its own on the Billboard Hot 100 with a coveted 36 weeks on the charts. Other tracks like “Wow.” have maintained their chart position, peaking at No. 2 in April following Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road.” Now, the genre-bender vocalist has released a new collaboration with Young Thug that’s almost certain to top the charts.

Titled “Goodbyes,” the four-minute single arrives with its own video that finds Posty in the middle of a gang fight, being stabbed to his death before being resurrected as a Wild West zombie. Thugger makes an appearance as a bar entertainer before being joined onstage by Post Malone.

Post Malone’s sophomore album Beerbongs & Bentleys dropped in 2018. Back in May, a collaboration with Kanye West allegedly titled “Fuck The Internet” leaked online. Check out “Goodbyes” below.