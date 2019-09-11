Two generations of synth pop artists joined forces on the Pet Shop Boys’ new single “Dreamland.” The UK dance legends collaborated with aughts electropop upstarts Years & Years on the highly disco-inspired single featuring a duet between Pet Shop Boys frontman Neil Tennant and Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander. The song will be featured on a forthcoming new Pet Shop Boys album.

“We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette,” Tennant said in a statement issued to NME. “We’ve also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year. It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander.”

Pet Shop Boys haven’t disclosed a title for the new album, which drops on January 24. However, the unnamed album is described by the band as “the third part of a Stuart Price-produced trilogy which started with Electric in 2013 and continued with Super in 2016.”

In the meantime, Pet Shop Boys are preparing for a 2020 greatest hits tour of the UK.