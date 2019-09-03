Megan Thee Stallion has released a new video for her hit song “Hot Girl Summer,” featuring Nicki Minaj and recent SPIN cover star Ty Dolla $ign. The pool party-centric video is full of raunchy swimsuits, shots of booze, and adorable pups.

The Munachi Osegbu-directed video also features guest cameos by Rico Nasty, Ari Lennox, La La Anthony, and more. It embodies everything the Houston rapper has been preaching about female empowerment with her now viral phrase (and song title), with the women in the video embracing and celebrating their bodies.

In a June interview with The Root, Megan said this about her “Hot Girl Summer” mantra: “It’s just basically about women—and men—just being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it.”

The 24-year-old rapper recently brought “Hot Girl Summer” to the VMAs when she performed her hit during the pre-show. The popular tune, which dropped on August 9, debuted at No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart, and No. 7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.