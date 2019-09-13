Please Enjoy Iggy Pop’s Thoughts on Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang”

Yet another rock icon has showered praise on Lil Pump’s wonderfully annoying 2017 hit “Gucci Gang.” This time it’s Iggy Pop, speaking to NME about his new album Free, who brings up the song “out of the blue,” in the magazine’s words, to commend the teenage Miami rapper’s austere songwriting, which less sympathetic thinkers have called “mindless.”

“I was so interested in the construction of a song a while ago called ‘Gucci Gang,'” the Stooges founder said. “He took, what, a minute to write it? He went straight to the hook and did the hook have a melody? Nooooo. Did it have a phrase? It had no pre-chorus. It’s just ‘Gucci Gang Gucci Gang Gucci Gang Gucci Gang Gucci Gang’, and I thought, ‘This is great!’”

Iggy enters the pantheon of rockers who can’t resist Pump’s dumb-in-a-good-way allure, joining Dave Grohl, who once compared “Gucci Gang” to Minor Threat. Given Iggy’s own early-career dedication to writing songs with as few words as possible, it’s not a reach. It is, though, a good opportunity to rap Pump’s hook to yourself in your best Iggy Pop Voice.

In the interview, Iggy also expresses love for alt-pop producer SOPHIE’s “BOING BOING GGRRRRRRRR” sounds. (His words.) Read the full thing here.