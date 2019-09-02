FKA Twigs’ New Album Magdalene Was Co-Produced by Nicolas Jaar, Includes Future Guest Verse

It’s official: FKA Twigs has confirmed that she’s got new album on the way. After announcing a series of international tour dates and releasing a new single called “Cellophane” a few months back, the songwriter sat down with i-D to discuss the followup to her excellent 2014 album LP1. The upcoming album is titled Magdalene and features production from fellow electro-R&B auteur Nicolas Jaar.

“The record is about every love that I’ve ever had, and every lover that I’m going to have,” she said in the interview, describing the sound as “an absolute defiance and strength in a way that my work’s never had before.” “It’s really fragile. I made it at a time when I was in recovery—physically and emotionally—and I think that comes through.”

The album also includes a guest verse from Future, who appears on a track called “Holy Terrain.” “I sent him the album and I called him up and was like, ‘Listen, Future…this is what my album’s about. It’s a really empowering, sensitive record, with a lot of feminine energy, and this song is probably the most fun track on it, but I still need lyrical content,'” she said. “His verse is beautiful. He’s just talking about his downfalls as a man; how he’s sorry and asking for healing.”

While Magdalene still doesn’t have a proper release date, Twigs did reveal that it’ll be out sometime this fall by way of her U.K. imprint Young Turks. Read the full piece here.