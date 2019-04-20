fka-twigs-announces-international-tour

FKA twigs has announced a stretch of international tour dates starting next month. The tour opens with a show on May 7 in Los Angeles, bringing the “Two Weeks” songwriter through seven other cities around the world including New York, Berlin, London, Paris, and Barcelona before wrapping up in Hobart, Tasmania on Jun 14. Her two New York performances are part of this year’s Red Bull Music Festival, while her stop in Barcelona is for the city’s annual Primavera Sound festival.

FKA twigs’ last release—her M3LL155X EP—dropped in 2015. Since then, she’s joined ASAP Rocky in the video for “Fukk Sleep,” and debuted new music in an ad for NikeWomen. Last year, she starred in another ad for Apple Music, which was directed by Spike Jonze and featured new music from Anderson .Paak. Check out her upcoming tour dates below.