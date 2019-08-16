Third Eye Blind Announce Fall Tour

Third Eye Blind just wrapped up a lengthy stretch of summer tour dates with Jimmy Eat World, but it looks like the band is gearing up for more life on the road. The act behind Billboard hits like “Jumper,” “Semi-Charmed Life,” and “Never Let You Go” have announced another run of tour dates starting this October in Austin, Texas.

The band will supporting their new album Screamer, which arrives on October 18. For their sixth full-length release, they worked with artists like Billy Corgan, Ryan Olson, and Sleigh Bells’ Alexis Krauss, who performed on the album’s title track. “We have always been so insular, and on Screamer we adopted an open door policy—come in, be musical, and follow the song where it takes us,” the band shared about the upcoming album.

The dates follow a recent dispute between Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins and Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind, who took to Twitter to call the vocalist a “fucking creepy douchebag” earlier this week. “I genuinely feel bad for anyone stepping in to defend this dude when they have no idea what they’re defending. My assessment of the man here is extravagantly generous,” he shared in a followup tweet.

Find Third Eye Blind’s full list of upcoming dates below, and revisit our list of the 69 best alt-rock songs of 1999, which includes the band’s hit “Anything.”

Third Eye Blind tour dates:

10/6 and 10/13 ­­­– Austin City Limits Festival @ Austin, TX

11/8 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom @ Hampton Beach, NH

11/9 – Parx Casino – Xcite Center @ Bensalem, PA

11/11 – The National @ Richmond, VA

11/12 – Durham Performing Arts Center @ Durham, NC

11/14 – Jannus Live @ St. Petersburg, FL

11/15 – Capital City @ Tallahassee, FL

11/16 – Hard Rock Live @ Orlando, FL

11/17 – Seminole Casino Coconut Creek – The Pavilion @ Coconut Creek, FL

11/19 – Orpheum Theatre @ Memphis, TN

11/21 – 20 Monroe Live @ Grand Rapids, MI

11/22 – Coronado Performing Arts Center @ Rockford, IL

11/23 – Peoria Civic Center Theater @ Peoria, IL

11/24 – Myth Live Events Center @ St. Paul, MN

11/26 – Orpheum Theatre @ Omaha, NE

11/27 – The Criterion @ Oklahoma City, OK

11/29 – Pechanga Resort & Casino @ Temecula, CA

11/30 – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino @ Reno, NV