Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World have announced a joint North American tour, set for later this year. The tour kicks off in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre on June 14, and will run until early August. Ra Ra Riot will be the opening act at every show.

In 2017, Third Eye Blind toured with Silversun Pickups for another Summer Gods Tour. Frontman Stephen Jenkins spoke on what summer shows mean to him in a statement: “The most scintillating, inspiring collective moments of my life have been outdoors in the summer exploding with music. Those sensations travel from when I was a little kid and rock music was brand new to our last Summer Gods tour, when everything is magically new again. I seek to create that exact blissed-out state of aliveness on tour this summer.”

The presale starts on January 30, with tickets going on sale to the public on February 1. Find the full list of dates below.

Summer Gods Tour with Ra Ra Riot:

6/14 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

6/15 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

6/18 Portland, OR – Theater of The Clouds at Moda Center

6/19 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

6/21 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

6/22 Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion

6/23 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

6/25 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/28 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

6/30 Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

7/2 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/3 Lewiston, NY – Artpark

7/5 Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

7/6 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

7/8 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/9 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

7/11 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/12 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7/13 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/14 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

7/16 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Pavilion

7/17 Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

7/19 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

7/21 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/22 Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

7/24 Nashville, TV – Ascend Amphitheater

7/25 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/26 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/27 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

7/31 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/1 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/2 Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

8/3 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance