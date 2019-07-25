Third Eye Blind Announce New Album Screamer, Release Title Track

Third Eye Blind have announced their sixth full-length album, Screamer. It’s out on October 18, and features contributions from the likes of Ryan Olson (Marijuana Death Squad, Poliça) and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, whom a press release calls “the album’s musical consigliere.”

Today, the band are sharing Screamer’s title track, with a guest spot from Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells. Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins offered some insight into the recording process: “We have always been so insular, and on Screamer we adopted an open door policy — come in, be musical, and follow the song where it takes us.”

The band have been sharing the stage with Jimmy Eat World this summer as part of their joint Summer Gods Tour; those dates are set to wrap in early August. They’re also playing two shows in Austin in October (without Jimmy Eat World) before heading overseas for a run of international dates.

Check Screamer’s title track below, along with the artwork and tracklist.

Screamer:

01. “Screamer”

02. “The Kids Are Coming (to take you down)”

03. “Ways”

04. “Tropic Scorpio”

05. “Walk Like Kings”

06. “Turn Me On”

07. “Got So High”

08. “Who Am I”

09. “Light It Up”

10. “2X Tigers”

11. “Take a Side”

12. “Who Am I (acoustic)”