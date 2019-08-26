Missy Elliott performed a throwback medley at the 2019 VMAs on Monday, August 26, in honor of her winning this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award. Kicking things off with “Throw It Back,” off her new EP Iconology, Elliott did “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch,” and “Lose Control.”

Tonight marks Elliott’s first VMAs performance in 16 years.

Elliott is this year’s Video Vanguard recipient and the first female rapper to be awarded the honor. She’s in elite company, joining such icons as David Bowie, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Beyoncé.

Elliott is no stranger to the VMAs podium, as she’s taken home the Video of the Year award twice: once in 2001 for her “Lady Marmalade” collaboration, and once in 2003 for her megahit “Work It.” You can see the complete list of this year’s winners here.

Of course, Elliott’s Video Vanguard honor feels long overdue given how many boundary-pushing, visually stunning videos Elliott has released over there years. The fact that it took so long to honor Elliott feel especially egregious given how her sometimes collaborator, director Hype Williams, won the Video Vanguard in 2006. In addition to taking home the Video Vanguard, Elliott also became the first female emcee to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Beyond her VMAs performance, Elliott has released new music this year. Last week, Elliott dropped the Iconology EP, her first collection of new music since her 2005 album, The Cookbook. Earlier this summer, Elliott appeared on Lizzo’s hit single “Tempo.”

Find clips from the performance below, and catch Taylor Swift dancing in the crowd.

This year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient Missy Elliott shuts down the MTV #VMAs with a stellar medley of her greatest hits.pic.twitter.com/K9vEDHHSci — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) August 27, 2019

MISSY ELLIOTT IS FINALLY GIVEN HER THINGS #VMAs pic.twitter.com/SVJU8ruYaR — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 27, 2019

17 years after dancing in the “Work It” video, @AlysonStoner joined @MissyElliott onstage during her Video Vanguard performance and IT 👏 WAS 👏 EVERYTHING 👏 😱💯 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Vb0xhryOfw — VH1 (@VH1) August 27, 2019

Missy Elliott killed it #VMAs pic.twitter.com/FENMCCIsuk — K I N G D O M (@knumutaka) August 27, 2019

Missy Elliott made Taylor Swift LOSE CONTROL #VMAs pic.twitter.com/CAKD52uFWw — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 27, 2019