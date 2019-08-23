missy-elliott-iconology-stream

Fourteen years since her last album 2005’s The Cookbook, Missy Elliott is back with a new EP. Titled Iconology, the release was announced on social media today, with the Virginia native posting a photo of the cover art on Twitter and Instagram.

“This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses,” she wrote on Instagram. “You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you… let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology.”

The release comes just days before Elliott is set to appear at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, where she’ll be receiving the Video Vanguard award—an award dedicated to musicians with decades of success behind them. Past recipients include Rihanna, David Bowie, Britney Spears, Guns N’ Roses, and Jennifer Lopez, who was awarded the title last year. In the buildup before her MTV appearance Monday night, check out Iconology below.