The Intersect festival in Las Vegas has announced the first round of its lineup for their inaugural show. The announcement is highlighted by headlining performances from Foo Fighters, Beck, Kacey Musgraves, and Anderson .Paak.

Other performers include Brandi Carlile, Flying Lotus, Spoon, CHVRCHES, Jamie XX, Thundercat, Leon Bridges, Kaytranada, H.E.R., Gesaffelstein, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. More performers are sure to be revealed in the coming months. The festival is scheduled to take place on December 6-7 in Las Vegas. You can find more information on the festival at their website.

Foo Fighters recently released a three-track EP, titled 00950025, that features live renditions of “Wattershed,” “For All the Cows,” and “Next Year,” which was recorded by the band 20 years ago. As for Beck, he announced a new album Hyperspace that is set to arrive later this year, complete with lead single “Saw Lightning.” He is currently on a joint tour alongside Cage The Elephant and fellow Intersect performer Spoon. You can also find both Beck and Foo Fighters in our list of the 69 best alternative songs of 1999.

Kacey Musgraves is currently touring behind her stellar 2018 album Golden Hour. She garnered attention for her comments against the president and the most recent string of mass shootings in the country.