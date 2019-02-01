Kacey Musgraves Expands “Oh, What a World” Tour

Kacey Musgraves has added a host of new North American dates to her “Oh, What a World” tour. Musgraves is currently on the road for the original run of dates, which began in Indianapolis on January 9. Last weekend, she stopped by New York City for her show at Madison Square Garden. In May, Musgraves will play three shows in Australia and one in New Zealand before kicking off the second North American leg of the tour in Paso Robles, CA in late August. The tour will wrap in late September, with two shows in New Orleans. Musgraves is also set to play Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and a special all-star tribute concert to country music legend Loretta Lynn.

This all follows a big year for Kacey Musgraves — in 2018, she released her fourth studio album Golden Hour to critical acclaim and commercial success. The album earned the No. 3 spot on our list of the 51 best albums of the year, with the track “Space Cowboy” coming in 33rd on our best songs list. Pre-sale for the new shows starts today, with tickets going on sale to the public next Friday, February 8. Find the full list of dates for “Oh, What a World: Tour II” on Musgraves’ official website.