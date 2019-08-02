A$AP Rocky Issues Statement Following Release: “Thank You From the Bottom of My Heart”

After being released from jail earlier today, A$AP Rocky took to Instagram to comment on the events of the past few weeks. Here’s the full statement:

THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT

Tyler, The Creator has been celebrating Rocky’s release on social media, as has President Trump, who advocated personally for Rocky’s fair treatment—he tweeted that “it was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP.” Sigh.

Find Rocky’s Instagram post below.