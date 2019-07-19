XXXTentacion – “Royalty” (ft. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don & Vybz Kartel)

A new posthumous single from XXXTentacion has been released. The track, titled “Royalty,” features verses from Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don & Vybz Kartel and comes just a month after the rapper’s estate announced plans for a second posthumous album, along with a new documentary.

XXXTentacion died at the age of 20 after being fatally shot in Broward County, Florida. Prior to the rapper’s death, he faced a very high-profile trial after being charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. His then-girlfriend reportedly told police that after the rapper beat and strangled her repeatedly, held a knife to her throat, and, after learning that she was pregnant, hit her in the face to the point she couldn’t recognize herself in the mirror.

Listen to XXXTentacion’s posthumous song below, and read a timeline of the accusations against him here.