XXXTentacion’s estate has announced a new album from the slain rapper born Jahseh Onfroy, as well as a new documentary about the rapper’s life, Vulture reports. The album will be XXXTentacion’s second posthumous LP after the release of Skins last December. He also appeared posthumously on his former collective Members Only’s March album Members Only, Vol. 4, in addition to a range of posthumous guest verses, most notably on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V. Onfroy was fatally shot outside a motorcycle dealership in his hometown of Broward County, Fla. last June. He was 20.

Neither the album nor the documentary have a release date. XXXTentacion’s team did release a trailer for the doc that shows the rapper leaving a detention center, playing the piano, fist-fighting, and posing for pictures with fans, set to a clip of him speaking to the camera. “This is the full story and this is the last time I will tell it,” he says. A doc about the rapper’s life certainly could be interesting, considering he died tragically and became a pop star while facing a high-profile trial for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. (The case was closed without a ruling after his death.)

You can watch the trailer below.