Three Men Who Killed XXXTentacion Sentenced to Life in Prison

Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome will not be eligible for parole or early release

Following their convictions last month, three men found guilty of murdering rapper XXXTentacion (born as Jahseh Onfroy) in a June 18, 2018 robbery, were sentenced today (April 6) to life in prison in Broward County, Fl. According to NBC Miami, Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome will not be eligible for parole or early release.

Onfroy’s manager Solomon Sabande read a statement in court on behalf of the rapper’s family, alluding to the fact that Onfroy fathered a son who was born six months after his death. “This is a loss we will never truly recover from,” he said. “We will never get to see Jahseh live to his full potential. We will never get to watch him grow old. We will never get to watch him be a father.”

Onfroy was shot in an apparent robbery attempt at the Riva Motorsports motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Fl., near Miami, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was only 20 years old. Boatwright and Newsome stole $50,000 in cash during the crime, while a fourth man, Robert Allen, admitted to participating but later accepted a plea deal for second-degree murder in exchange for testifying against Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams.

Security camera footage from Riva Motorsports was played during an early court hearing and showed two men in hoodies sticking their arms into the window of Onfroy’s BMW. After a brief struggle, one of the suspects shot Onfroy while the other scrambled away with a bag in his hand.

Prior to his death, Onfroy pled not guilty to charges of domestic battery by strangulation, witness tampering, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

