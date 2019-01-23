Lil Wayne has released a video for “Don’t Cry,” his Tha Carter V single featuring a hook from the late XXXTentacion. The clip features footage of Wayne in various outfits, hanging out in what looks like a snowy, post-apocalyptic desert with some female companions and camels and, later, perched on a very Game-of-Thrones-inspired throne. The clip also integrates footage of XXXTentacion, with the end of the video featuring a montage of photos and his birth and death dates.

“Don’t Cry” was put together after XXXTentacion’s passing last summer, reportedly without Lil Wayne having met or even heard of the rapper in the past. Wayne performed the song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in December. The release of the video comes on the same day as a new posthumous XXXTentacion release, XXXTentacion Presents: Members Only, Vol. 4. Today would have been the controversial rapper’s 21st birthday. Watch the clip for “Don’t Cry,” which was directed by Jay & Georgio Rodriguez, below.