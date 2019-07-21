Sturgill Simpson Announces New Album, Anime Film Sound & Fury at Comic-Con

Last month, Sturgill Simpson released “The Dead Don’t Die,” the original theme song for Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie of the same name. Now, the country singer-songwriter is leaning further into the apocalyptic vibe with a dystopian anime film and companion album in the works. Simpson announced Sound & Fury at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend during a panel featuring two of the filmmakers, writer/director Jumpei Mizusaki, and character designer Takashi Okazaki.

Simpson’s self-produced Sound & Fury marks his first full-length release since 2016’s Grammy-winning A Sailor’s Guide To Earth. Each song from the album will accompany a different anime segment in the movie.

“We went in without any preconceived notions and came out with a really sleazy, steamy rock n roll record. It’s definitely my most psychedelic,” he says in a statement. “And also my heaviest. I had this idea that it’d be really cool to animate some of these songs, and we ended up with a futuristic, dystopian, post-apocalyptic, samurai film.”

Watch the first trailer for Sound & Fury below.

CREDIT: Semi Song

Sound & Fury is out this Fall.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.