Video: Sam Smith – “How Do You Sleep?”

Sam Smith’s sophomore album The Thrill of It All dropped back in 2017, but the vocalist has kept fairly busy in the interim. In December, he released a new song called “Fire on Fire” for the film adaptation of Richard Adams’ Watership Down, and has made guest appearances on songs like Calvin Harris’ “Promises.” Now, Smith is back with a brand new single called “How Do You Sleep?” as well as a new video for the track.

The moody, synth-heavy track credits Smith alongside a songwriting and production team including Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, and ILYA. “What have I become / looking through your phone / love to you is just a game,” Smith sings on the track. In a press release, Smith said that the song and video channel his “inner dancing queen.” “This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free. More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video. Time to dance darlings x.”

Check out the song and video below.