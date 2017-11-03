New Music \
Stream Sam Smith’s New Album The Thrill of It All
Sam Smith has just shared his sophomore album The Thrill of It All in full. Announced earlier this month after late summer teasers, the album follows singles “Burning,” “Pray,” and “Too Good At Goodbyes,” which also came with a music video. The album includes production work from Jimmy Napes and Steve Fitzmaurice, who produced his debut in 2014, as well as seasoned beatsmith Timbaland and Channel Orange producer Malay. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the vocalist called it his “gin and tonic” album. Check it out below.