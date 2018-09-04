A couple weeks ago, Calvin Harris released his latest single “Promises,” with Sam Smith doing vocal duty for the producer’s rhythmic house ballad. Today, Harris and Smith premiered its official video, which serves as an ode to the New York ballroom and house culture and all its glamour. The video, directed by Emil Nava, features Smith crooning along with shots from ballroom parties, testimonials from the dancers who live out the scene, and models like Winnie Harlow working the runway.

This is Calvin Harris’ third single released this year, after “One Kiss,” featuring Dua Lipa and “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR. Watch the video for “Promises” below.