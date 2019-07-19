In 1993, Nirvana followed their infamous MTV Unplugged performance in New York with a lesser-known set at Seattle’s Pier 48. The latter performance was incidentally also recorded by MTV, and was later made available as part of the deluxe edition of In Utero released for the album’s 20th anniversary in 2013.

Now, Geffen Records and Universal Music Group have announced that the live performance will soon be available on streaming platforms for the first time. The label is also releasing a stand-alone double-LP vinyl edition of the performance. Both versions of the album will be available starting August 30.

Nirvana’s 1989 debut album Bleach celebrated its 30th anniversary in June. Earlier that month, it was revealed that master tapes of some of the band’s recordings were likely destroyed in a massive fire at Universal Studio Hollywood in 2008. Other artists like Nine Inch Nails, R.E.M., and Beck also reportedly lost priceless masters in the fire.