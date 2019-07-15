Lindsey Graham Praises Trump’s Golf Game Before Defending His Racist Tweets

Donald Trump critic turned lackey Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went on the president’s favorite show, Fox & Friends, on Monday, July 15, to defend the president’s racism.

However, before Graham stood behind Trump’s decision to tweet racist attacks against the four progressive Democratic freshman congresswomen (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Presley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar Minnesota) known as “the squad,” he wanted to share an important message. It came right after Fox & Friends cohost Steve Doocy introduced the senator by sharing a photo from the Saturday golf game Graham enjoyed with Trump, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and Sen. David Purdue (R-GA).

“It was a fun day, and Trump’s the best golfer,” Graham said as his last shred of dignity evaporated into the ether. He then looked into the camera directly and said to the show’s most important viewer, “You’re the best golfer.” Sad!

Sen. Lindsey Graham looking directly into the Fox & Friends cabinet to tell President Trump that he is the superior golfer is one of the more pathetic things I can imagine. pic.twitter.com/Y4wQw3O9Wj — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 15, 2019

Graham continued carrying Trump’s water by echoing horrific smears from the president’s Sunday Twitter tirade, in which Trump told Rep. Omar, a sitting congresswoman who became a citizen after coming to the United States as a child refugee from Somalia, to “go back to Africa.”

“We all know that [Ocasio-Cortez] and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel, they hate our own country, they’re calling the guards along our border—the Border Patrol agents—concentration camp guards,” Graham told the three Fox & Friends nodding heads. “They accuse people who support Israel as doing it for the benjamins; they are anti-Semitic, they are anti-America. Don’t get them—aim higher.”

The president tweeted Graham’s smears against “the squad,” but conveniently left out the part where his golf buddy tepidly urged him to “aim higher.”

….they are Anti-Semitic, they are Anti-America, we don’t need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies. I think they are American citizens who are duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

…..to impeach President Trump on DAY ONE. Make them the face of the future of the Democrat Party, you will destroy the Democrat Party. Their policies will destroy our Country!” @LindseyGrahamSC Need I say more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Prior to Graham’s golf game with Trump, he spent Friday with Vice President Mike Pence in Texas touring migrant detention centers, where he was seen observing a crowd of detainees cooped up behind a fence trying desperately to alert visitors to the deplorable conditions they’re suffering, including chants of “no shower, no shower!” in plain English. Instead of talking to the detainees, Graham observed them from a distance before leaving the room.

“I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days. We’re not going to let those men go that I saw,” Graham said on a Sunday Fox Business appearance. “It would be dangerous.”

Graham on the migrants he saw at a detention facility: “I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days” pic.twitter.com/UFnZ7ryO3Y — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 14, 2019

Anyway, we’re glad he had fun golfing with Trump this weekend.